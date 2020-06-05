Headlines

India

Indian diplomat harassed in Pakistan, ISI tails his car to intimidate him

Reportedly, ISI has put up multiple persons in cars and bikes outside his residence to harass him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2020, 02:30 PM IST

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)  has been harassing and intimidating India’s top diplomat in Islamabad.

Reportedly, ISI has put up multiple persons in cars and bikes outside his residence to harass him.

In a note sent to the foreign ministry in Islamabad in March, Indian High Commission protested against the continuous harassment of its officers and staff by Pakistani agencies. India had cited 13 incidents of harassment of its officers and staff in the month of March itself.

India urged the Pakistani authorities to launch a probe into these incidents. It highlighted that such incidents were in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and reminded Pakistani government of their responsibility to keep Indian High Commission officers, staff members safe.

On March 8, a Pakistani security agency personnel aggressively followed an Indian First Secretary in a car, and on the same day a Naval Adviser was aggressively tailed by the Pakistani security agency in a car, the note mentioned.

The note also mentioned that a Deputy High Commissioner was aggressively tailed by Pakistani security agency personnel on a motorcycle on March 9, and on Mach 10.  

