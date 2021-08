India@75: Gallantry awards conferred on 144 armed forces, police and paramilitary personnel, check full list

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2021, 144 Gallantry awards have been conferred on armed forces, police and paramilitary personnel, as approved by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Ram Nath Kovind.

The recipients include one Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra each, 15 Shaurya Chakras, 4 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 116 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 5 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 2 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 28 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations which include three posthumous for ‘Operation Rakshak’ and ‘Operation Rakshak’.

The Ashok Chakra, which is India’s highest peacetime military honour, was conferred posthumously on Babu Ram, ASI, Jammu and Kashmir Police. Altaf Hussain Bhat, Constable, J&K Police was posthumously conferred with the Kirti Chakra.

Here is the full list of the rest of the awardees.

Shaurya Chakra

Major Arun Kumar Pandey, The Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army Major Ravi Kumar Chaudhary, The Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army Captain Ashutosh Kumar, The Madras Regiment (Mysore) Captain Vikas Khatri, The Rashtriya Rifles Li. Kumar, The Rashtriya Rifles Sepoy Neeraj Ahlawat, The Rashtriya Rifles Captain Sachin Reuben Sequeira, Indian Navy Group Captain Perminder Antil, Flying (Pilot), Air Force Wing Commander Varun Singh Flying (Pilot), Air Force Shri Chitesh Kumar, Deputy Commandant, CRPF Shri Manjinder Singh, Sub Inspector, CRPF Shri Sunil Choudhary, Constable, CRPF Shri Debasis Sethy, Commando, Odisha Police (Posthumous) Shri Sudhir Kumar Tudu, Commando, Odisha Police (Posthumous) Shri Shahbaz Ahmad, Special Police Officer, J&K Police (Posthumous)

Bar To Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Lieutenant Colonel Krishna Kant Bajpai, The Rajput Regiment Major Surendra Singh Lamba, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Rahul Balamohan, The Mahar Regiment, First Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Ankit Dahiya, The Punjab Regiment, 22nd Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles

Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Lieutenant Colonel Dhirendra Pratap Singh Rawat, 3rd Battalion, The 11th Gorkha Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Bhagat Akshay Suresh, The Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Lieutenant Colonel Manpreet Singh, The Sikh Light Infantry, 19th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Lieutenant Colonel Chetan Kaushik, 37 (Independent) Reconnaissance and Observation Flight, Army Major Bharat Singh Jhala, The Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Yashovardhan Bhati, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Ankit Thakur, The Regiment Of Artillery /6 Assam Rifles Major Rakesh Ranjan, Gorkha Rifles, 32nd Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Rohit Sharma, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Anil Kandpal, The Corps Engineers, 44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Ajit Pal Singh, 8th Battalion, The Sikh Regiment Major Govind Joshi, 5 Gorkha Rifles, Headquarters Special Frontier Force Major Anil Kumar Rangi, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Gaurav Anand Bourai, The Corps Of Engineers, First Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Vipranshu Pandey, The Corps Of Engineers, 42nd Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles Major Gaurav Choudhary, 10th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) Major Tapan Kumar Tamang, 52nd Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Narender Kumar, 24 Reconnaissance and Observation Flight, Army Major Abhishek Kumar, Regiment Of Artillery, 32nd Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Ashutosh Kumar, The Corps Of Engineers, Second Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Randeep Singh, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Third Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Mahendra Singh, The Army Service Corps, 42nd Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Rahul Dutta, The Regiment Of Artillery, 32 Assam Rifles, Army Major Satish Kumar Gupta, The Corps Of Signals, 44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Sahil Sharma, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Mayank Vishnoi, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Athul James, The Corps Of Engineers, First Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Rohit Kumar Upreti, The Corps Of Engineers, 34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Pathak Saket, The Electronics And Mechanical Engineers, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Ankesh Jarial, The Corps Of Engineers, Third Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Naorem Chingthangkhomba Singh, The Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles Major Kundan Kumar, The Corps Of Engineers, 42nd Rashtriya Rifles Battalion (Assam) Major Harjeet Singh, 5th Battalion The Rajput Regiment, Army Major Manish Kumar Verma, The Corps Of Signals, 19th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Vibhore Joshi, The Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Major Abhishek Ghosh, The Electronics And Mechanical Engineers, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Captain Aaditya Anand Tyagi, The Assam Regiment, 42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Captain Surya Prakash, The Armoured Corps, 53rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Captain Neil Silas Lobo, The Armoured Corps, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Captain Sanjay Kumar Khanka, The Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Captain Rohit Kumar Swami, 19th Battalion The Garhwal Rifles, Army Captain Snehashish Paul, The Corps Of Signals, Third Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Captain Manoj Kumar Kataria, 18th Battalion The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Army Subedar Sukhdev Singh, 16th Battalion The Grenadiers, (Posthumous), Army Subedar Amar Pal Singh, The Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Subedar Satwarg Singh, 15th Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry, Army Subedar Balkar Singh, 19th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naib Subedar Anil Kumar, 38 Field Regiment, Army Naib Subedar Ravinder, 16th Battalion The Grenadiers (Posthumous), Army Naib Subedar Sukhwinder Singh, Eighth Battalion, The Sikh Regiment, Army Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, First Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry (Posthomous), Army Naib Subedar Pushakar Raj, 18th Battalion The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Army Dafadar Ranjit Kumar, The Armoured Corps, 22nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Havildar Gurjeet Singh, Ninth Battalion The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Army Havildar Suresh Dewan, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Third Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Havildar Rakesh Kumar Tiwary, The Mechanised Infantry, 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, 59 Medium Regiment (Posthumous), Army Havildar Cheekala Praveen Kumar, 18th Battalion The Madras Regiment (Posthumous), Army Havildar Mahaveer Singh, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Havildar Kayam Singh, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battation The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Havildar Gokaran Singh, 21st Battalion The Kumaon Regiment (Posthumous), Army Havildar Ajit Singh, 15th Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry, Army Havildar Guljar Singh, The Mahar Regiment, First Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Havildar Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Army Naik Rakesh Kumar, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Third Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, Army Naik Radhe Shyam, The Mechanised Infantry, 42nd Battation The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naik Govind Singh, The Punjab Regiment, 22nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naik Rajwinder Singh, The Punjab Regiment, 53rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous), Army Naik Sayar Khan, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naik Shaitan Singh Meena, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naik Jeevan Singh, The Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naik Shivaji, The Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naik Gurpreet Singh, The Sikh Light Infantry, 19th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Naik Baljit Kumar, The Mahar Regiment, First Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Lance Naik Nongmaithem Dhanabir Singh, 21st Battalion The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Army Lance Naik Himmat Singh, Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion Rashtriya Rifles, Army Lance Naik Brij Mohan, The Mechanised Infantry, 16th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Lance Naik Kuldeep Kumar, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Lance Naik Dileep Kumar Yadav, The Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Lance Naik Rajendra Singh Dosad, The Kumaon Regiment, 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Lance Naik Surya Bahadur Soti, 3rd Battalion The 3 Gorkha Rifles, Army Sepoy Jahaneer Ahmad War, The Sikh Light Infantry, 163 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Army Sepoy Mohit Bhadana, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Samsad Ali, The Mechanised Infantry, 42th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Gautam Tamang, The Mechanised Infantry, 9th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Prashant Sharma, The Mechanised Infantry, 50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous), Army Sepoy Manish Kumar, The Armoured Corps, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Kuldeep Singh, The Armoured Corps, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Battalion The Punjab Regiment, (Posthumous), Army Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar, Eighth Battalion The Madras Regiment (Posthomous), Army Sepoy Ashish Kumar, The Grenadiers, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Hawa Singh, The Grenadiers, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Lachchhu Singh, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Gaurav Kumar Tomar, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Jitendra Singh Jodha, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Anuj Mavi, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Anuj Rana, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Rajesh Singh Kasana, The Rajput Regimenrt, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Deepak Kumar, The Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Elonthung N Patton, The Assam Regiment, 42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Ramandeep Singh, The Sikh Light Infantry, 19th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sepoy Tanveer Ahmed, The Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Rifleman Rohit, Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Third Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Rifleman Naranjan, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Third Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Rifleman Sajad Hussain Khan, The Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry, Ninth Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sapper Bibin C, The Corps Of Engineers, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sapper Sivakumar G, The Corps Of Engineers, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Sapper Burla Anjaneyulu, The Corps Of Engineers, First Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Grenadier Vikash Kumar Ram, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, Army Grenadier Ravi Kumar Singh, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (Posthomous), Army Grenadier Prashant Singh, The Grenadiers, 29th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, (Posthumous), Army Gunner Bhupender, 327 Medium Regiment, (Posthumous), Army Gunner Subodh Ghosh, 59 Medium Regiment (Posthumous), Army Paratrooper Manmohan Singh, 4th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Army Sowar Jilajeet Yadav, The Armoured Corps, 53rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous), Army Scout Tashi Namgyal Lepcha, 11 Gorkha Rifles, First Battalion The Sikkim Scouts, Army

Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Captain Prashant Handu Commander Sunil S Korti Commander Bipin Panikar Lieutenant Commander Raj Krishna Manu Prahlad, MCA (FD) Li

Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Wing Commander Uttar Kumar, Flying (Pilot) Squadron Leader Deepak Mohanan, Flying (Pilot)

Apart from the gallantry medals, President Kovind also gave approval to 28 Mention-in-Despatches to personnel who made significant contributions in different military operations for India.