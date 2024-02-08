Twitter
India to replace its troops in Maldives with technical personnel: MEA

Following the recent meeting, the Maldivian foreign minister outlined a timeline for the replacement of Indian military personnel, with the first platform to see the transition by March 10, 2024

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 09:16 PM IST

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the replacement of Indian military personnel in the Maldives with technical experts, as announced by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing in New Delhi. The decision follows discussions at the second meeting of the India-Maldives High Level Core Group, where both nations agreed on "mutually workable solutions" to sustain Indian aviation platforms offering humanitarian and medical evacuation services in the Maldives.

India has been supplying defense equipment, including helicopters and Dornier aircraft, to the Maldives. However, the presence of approximately 80 Indian defense personnel operating this equipment became contentious after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vowing to expel foreign military forces from the country.

Following the recent meeting, the Maldivian foreign minister outlined a timeline for the replacement of Indian military personnel, with the first platform to see the transition by March 10, 2024, and the remaining two platforms by May 10, 2024. Earlier reports suggested Muizzu's call for Indian troops to depart by March 15, signaling a shift from the Maldives' traditional India-centric foreign policy. Muizzu's expressed intention to broaden diplomatic ties, including with China, has stirred concern within India's strategic circles.

The move to substitute military personnel with technical experts signifies a diplomatic compromise between India and the Maldives, addressing concerns while maintaining essential aviation services for the Maldivian people. The timeline set for the replacement reflects a coordinated effort to ensure a smooth transition without disrupting ongoing operations.

Muizzu's foreign policy stance, signaling a departure from the past, underscores evolving dynamics in the Indian Ocean region and the strategic significance of the Maldives. India, keen to maintain its influence, is closely monitoring developments and may recalibrate its approach to safeguard its interests amidst changing geopolitical landscapes.

 

 

