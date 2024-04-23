Twitter
India successfully test fires 250 km strike range air-launched ballistic missile Crystal Maze-2

The Indian Air Force is now planning to get Israeli missiles in large numbers through Make in India as it gives a unique capability.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
 In a major capability boost, Indian Air Force has carried out a successful test firing of an air-launched ballistic missile that can hit targets at over 250 Kms.The missile tested by the Indian Air Force in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the Israeli-origin Crystal Maze 2 air-launched ballistic missile which is also known as ROCKS.

The missile was successfully test-fired by a Su-30 MKI fighter jet last week at a test range in the island's territory in the Andamans, senior sources in the national security establishment told ANI.The preparations for the testfiring were made in the area which falls under the tri-services Andaman and Nicobar Command headed by an Air Force officer presently.

The Indian Air Force is now planning to get Israeli missiles in large numbers through Make in India as it gives a unique capability.The missilewhich was fired from a Su-30 fighter by the IAF, travels upwards and then moves towards its target at high speeds.The Crystal Maze 2 is totally different from Crystal Maze 1 inducted long back in the Indian Air Force from Israel.

The Crystal Maze 2 is an extended stand-off range air-to-surface missile and is planned to be used by the IAF to strike high-value stationary and relocatable targets like the long-range radars and air defence systems of Indian adversaries.The missile is claimed to be effective against targets in a GPS-denied environment like the one faced by India during the Kargil War.The ballistic missile can also be effective against its targets even in areas protected by air defence systems. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

