Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's silicon valley Bengaluru faces water crisis as sweltering summer approaches

Viral video: Street vendor makes golgappe stuffed with fruits, internet calls it 'yuck'

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious video of Bollywood celebs from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Meet woman who was IPS officer then IAS officer, cracked UPSC without coaching, her AIR was...

PM Modi unveils India's first underwater metro along with multiple projects worth Rs 15400 crore in Kolkata

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Street vendor makes golgappe stuffed with fruits, internet calls it 'yuck'

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious video of Bollywood celebs from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

Dry fruits packed with calcium for strong bones

7 health benefits of blood donation

Indian herbs to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeIndia

India

India's silicon valley Bengaluru faces water crisis as sweltering summer approaches

The Karnataka government held a key meeting to address the issue of water shortage in the state. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said that he is 'seriously looking' into the matter.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bengaluru, often referred to as India's Silicon Valley, is facing a water crisis. As the sweltering summer approaches, the plea for government intervention grows louder, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions to address the escalating water shortage in the tech hub.

Speaking to ANI, resident Suresh emphasized the rising costs and inadequate water supply, expressing concerns about potential health risks in the upcoming hot weather."It's been 6 months, we have not received corporation water, and Kaveri water pipe connections have been provided, but still the water connection is not been given, causing difficulties. For water tankers, booking has to be done two days in advance, and the cost of water delivery has increased from 1600 to 2000. Even after paying this amount, the water doesn't arrive on time. The water scarcity is severe, and people are struggling even to bathe. In a few days, people won't be able to bathe due to the water shortage.The situation will worsen during the upcoming hot weather, and people might face health risks. We request the government to address the water problem and provide a solution to the scarcity issue."

Another resident Deepa highlighted the severity of the situation stating that for the last 3 months, there has been a severe water shortage leading to several problems in day-to-day activities."It has been three months since we haven't been getting water in Bangalore. We face a severe water shortage, often travelling to different places to fetch water. We don't even have money to request water tankers, and the situation sometimes leads to fights. We came here from Nepal to earn a living, but the water problem is making it difficult. Even when water comes for a day, the overwhelming demand makes it hard to access, resulting in conflicts. Once, there was even physical violence over water. Some people manage to get tankers, but it's a challenge for us. After work, we come home and then have to fetch water. The water supply only lasts until 7 PM, creating additional difficulties," Deepa said.

Priya emphasized the challenges posed by expensive water tankers and appealed to the government for assistance. "Since August 2023, we have been facing a water scarcity issue. Despite our complaints, the problem persists, and water tankers are in high demand, costing three thousand per load. This expense is burdensome for the common person. We request the government's assistance, perhaps through borewell facilities, to alleviate our struggles. Living a life where every load of water costs three thousand is challenging for ordinary people," Priya said.

Haridas, another resident stressed on the need for the government to provide resident with Cauvery water connections."The water problem here has been persisting for 3-4 months. The tanker cost has increased from 1000 to 1500, and recently it even reached 2000. Obtaining water has become a significant hardship. VMP's tanker is not arriving, and private vehicles have to be arranged by contributing money individually. They say the tanker will come in 3-4 days. Even borewells do not have water. Having at least a Cauvery connection (water connection) would be helpful, but even that is pending," Haridas said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government held a key meeting to address the issue of water shortage in the state. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said that he is 'seriously looking' into the matter.

"I am very seriously looking at it. I had a meeting with all the officials. We are identifying the points where water is available... More than 3000 borewells have dried up in Bengaluru..." he said.Shivakumar further said that the borewell at his own house had dried up."We will see that we provide water at a very reasonable rate to all the people. We are worried about it because all the borewells, including the borewell at my house, have dried up..." the Deputy CM said.

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, some 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water-crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10.A report by the revenue department has identified the most number of villages in Tumakuru district (746) and the most number of wards in Uttara Kannada. In Bengaluru Urban district, 174 villages and 120 wards are shown as vulnerable. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/IANS/PTI/Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BJP's Barabanki candidate opts out of Lok Sabha race over alleged obscene video

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

Apple in trouble, has to pay Rs 16,500 crore fine to this company due to...

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

'New season, new...': CSK captain MS Dhoni shares cryptic post ahead of IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement