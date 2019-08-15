India's Independence struggle, built on the backs of forgotten bravehearts

The year 1857 has been historically known for the first large-scale revolt staged by Indians against the British East India Company wherein a sea of patriotic citizens, led by the then kings and queens, managed to upset the mighty Queen Victoria of the British Empire. People from all the nooks and corners of the country participated in the uprising, but history has been kind to the contribution of only a few villages.

One such lost village is Pindra. Located 51 km away from modern-day Satna in Madhya Pradesh, Pindra was significantly instrumental during the freedom struggle where nearly 135 bravehearts valiantly fought with the British soldiers and defeated them. However, this saga of bravery has not been given its deserved recognition in the annals of history.

A pillar called as 'Shaheed Stambh' at the village entrance marks the heroic deed, with the names of all the 135 fighters etched into black granite. According to historical records, Thakur Ranmat Singh of Mankahri had called the revolutionary Kunwar Singh and his younger brother Amar Singh from Bihar, especially to fight against the British forces. This gave rise to a new awakening within the villagers, leading to the formation of a Revolutionary Group that was taught tactics of warfare under Amar Singh. However, when a battle ensued, the villagers with their bare-minimum training were no match for the well-equipped English warriors. It was then the brave fighters crossed the Payaswini river and organised an armed protest against the enemy; they emerged victorious that day. However, the British enhanced their onslaught the following day and ruthlessly massacred villagers. However, the Indians stood firm and won the prolonged battle.

Thereafter, the villagers of Pindra participated in large numbers, contributing to freedom movements throughout 1930, 1940 and 1942.

"Our forefathers had stormed and destroyed the camps of the station officers. Not only this, some villagers fought with them," recalled Devendra Singh, one of the descendants. However, the villagers are not happy, as they recount the neglect of the callous authorities. "Our village has not received the attention it deserved. Though the village has been declared as the village of freedom fighters but it has not been treated so," added Singh.

Zee Media Newsroom