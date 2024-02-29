Twitter
Headlines

India's GDP grows at 8.4 per cent in December quarter; economy to expand at 7.6 pc in...

Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

How Digital Transformation Is Upgrading Businesses Across The Globe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

Meet Dolly Chaiwala, the internet sensation behind Bill Gates viral 'Chai Pe Charcha' video

How Digital Transformation Is Upgrading Businesses Across The Globe

Benefits of including low GI foods in your diet

Meet cricketer to score more than 1000 runs in an innings

8 must visit countries for your next vacation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

HomeIndia

India

India's GDP grows at 8.4 per cent in December quarter; economy to expand at 7.6 pc in...

The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2022-23 to 7 per cent against the earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining and quarrying and construction sectors. The Indian economy recorded a growth of 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December 2023), according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6 per cent for 2023-24. It had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024. The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2022-23 to 7 per cent against the earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READDGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India after elderly passenger...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Malayalam actress Lena reveals she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair: 'Was waiting...'

Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, entered Bollywood, worked with superstars, is now king of OTT, he is..

Viral video: Man inks girlfriend's name inside lower lip, internet reacts

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore brand gears up to take on Coca-Cola and Pepsi, signs massive deal to bring…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE