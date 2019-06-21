Headlines

India's forest cover up in one year

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

Nari Shakti Vandan Bill passes Lok Sabha test

Pass women's reservation bill unanimously, shortcomings can be rectified later: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

India's forest cover up in one year

India's green cover has gone up by one per cent in the last one year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 05:22 PM IST

India's green cover has gone up by one per cent in the last one year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said for one tree chopped for development work, three to four are planted either in the same area or elsewhere.

According to the latest report, over 24.39% of the country's geographical area now constitutes of green cover.

Former union minister Maneka Gandhi (BJP) cautioned that at times satellite pictures include sugarcane crop as trees, hence presenting a misleading picture.

Javadekar said satellite pictures are taken at regular intervals and, therefore, such inconsistencies are ruled out.

He also said that 125 crore trees would be planted along highways to increase green cover.

