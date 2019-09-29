Headlines

India

India

India hits back at China for raising Kashmir ar UNGA, says CPEC changing status quo in PoK

The response came after Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China, said at UNGA that India through its "unilateral" action by removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir is changing the "status quo" in the region.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 12:57 AM IST

India has asked China to stop changing the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by building the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor after Bejing raked up Kashmir issue from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We expect that other countries will respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the illegal so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan occupied Kashmir."

China is building a mammoth infrastructure project CPEC that will give connectivity to western China with the Arabian sea. The corridor passes through the entire Pakistan and PoK.

Reminding China that "Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh are integral parts of India", MEA said "recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us."

Earlier, Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China, said at UNGA that New Delhi through its "unilateral" action by removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir is changing the "status quo" in the region.

Wang Yi said, "The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement."

This is not the first time China has raised abrogation of Article 370 by since August 5 when the decision was taken. India has reiterated many times that it is an internal matter. 

This comes even as India and China are preparing for the second informal summit between the 2 countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping will be visiting India later this year. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese Wang Yi earlier this week on the sidelines of UNGA to discuss the upcoming visit.

