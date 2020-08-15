India conducts record high of nearly 8.5 lakh tests in a single day

India has touched a new high of the highest number of tests in a single day so far with a 8,48,728 tests conducted in one day, the government said on Friday.

This has taken the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416.

WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19” has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While the national average is 603 tests/day/million population, with focussed efforts of the Centre and effective implementation by the states and UTs, 34 of them have exceeded this figure. States and UTs are being advised to scale up the testing on a commensurate level with the prevailing positivity, the ministry said.

A key component for the successful implementation of the “Test, Track and Treat” strategy has been the continuously expanding network of diagnostic labs across the country, it said.

India currently has a network as on today consists of 1451 labs with 958 in the government sector and 493 private labs.

"Successful implementation of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently has ensured a rising Recovery Rate, which stands at 71.17% today. The total recovered COVID-19 patients have increased to more than 17.5 lakh (17,51,555)," the ministry said.

Effective clinical management through a Standard of Care treatment protocol has further ensured progressive and sustained decline in the mortality among COVID patients, it added.