India advises citizens against travel to Iran, Israel amid rising Middle East tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a notification on Friday advising Indians to refrain from traveling to Iran and Israel until further notice. This advisory comes amidst reports suggesting a potential direct attack by Iran on Israel within the next 48 hours.

Additionally, the ministry has urged Indian nationals residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with the Indian embassies in those countries and register themselves.