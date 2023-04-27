Headlines

India

India

Indefinite shutdown called in Shirdi from May 1 over CISF security deployment

Shirdi is a small town in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, home to the most important temple dedicated to Sai Baba.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

A shutdown has been called in Maharashtra's premier religious tourism destination, Shirdi. The indefinite bandh has been called against the government's decision to deploy CISF for the security of the Sai Baba Temple. The administration of the temple has been protesting against the decision to deploy CISF, which primarily protects industrial installations, metro stations and airports.

The indefinite bandh will begin on May 1.

Shirdi is a small town in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, home to the most important temple dedicated to Sai Baba. People from all religions visit the place. Millions of devotees reach the town from across the world, every year. The main temple is located on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway.

The shrine is managed by Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, which describes itself as the "Governing and Administrative body of Shri Saibaba's Samadhi Temple and all temples in this premises".

The body oversees facilities like free meals, accommodation and all the other aspects of managing the temple. It also runs charitable schools and colleges.

The Maharashtra Police used to look after the security of the temple premises.

In 2018, CISF took over the security of the Shirdi airport.

In 2020, a bandh was called in the town against then CM Uddhav Thackeray over his comments on the birthplace of Sai Baba. The markets and eateries were closed but the temple remained open for devotees. 

