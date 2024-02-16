Imtiaz Qureshi, legendary chef, Padma Shri awardee, dies at 93

Renowned chef Imitiaz Qureshi, known for his culinary expertise at ITC Hotels and creating Bukhara, passed away at 93. Born in Kolkata in 1928, he started cooking at a young age, learning from royal chefs in his family home. His dedication to the craft earned him the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Chef Qureshi's speciality was Dum Pukht cuisine, featuring dishes like Tandoori Fruit Chaat and Warqi Paratha. He believed that all biryanis were technically pulaos, showing his unique perspective on cooking. Throughout his career, he emphasised honesty and integrity in his work.

Following his passing, chefs like Kunal Kapur and Ranveer Brar expressed their condolences, remembering his culinary legacy. Ranveer Brar shared a memory of tasting Qureshi's Galouti Kebab, praising his influence on cooking techniques. Adnan Sami also mourned his death, calling him a culinary genius.

Imtiaz Qureshi's association with ITC Hotels began in 1979, when he left a significant mark on the culinary world. In 2016, he received the Padma Shri award for his contributions to cooking, highlighting his lasting impact.

In summary, Chef Imitiaz Qureshi's legacy as a master chef and innovator in Dum Pukht cuisine will be remembered fondly by food enthusiasts worldwide. His passion for cooking, coupled with his humility and dedication, has left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape. He will be greatly missed but his influence will continue to inspire future chefs.