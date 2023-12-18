IMD weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and dense fog predicted for several states; check full list

The IMD has issued critical warnings across several states/UTs. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued crucial weather advisories for various regions across India, marking potential shifts in the climatic patterns. These forecasts encompass a spectrum of weather phenomena, ranging from temperature fluctuations to heavy rainfall and dense fog, necessitating preparedness and caution among residents and travelers alike.

In recent observations, the minimum temperatures across several northern states and regions displayed a range between 5-10°C. Notably, dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of North Punjab, South Odisha, and Tripura, hinting at potential visibility challenges in these areas. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy falls, was witnessed in certain pockets of South Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the significance of vigilance during such weather events.

The weather systems at play highlight the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining regions, extending to middle tropospheric levels. Simultaneously, a Western Disturbance, coupled with associated cyclonic circulations over Jammu & neighboring areas, signifies the complexity of atmospheric conditions prevailing in these regions.

Looking ahead in the forecast, there are clear indications of anticipated weather patterns. Specifically, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next few days. South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala might experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, carrying the potential for extremely heavy falls in some isolated areas.