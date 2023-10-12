Headlines

HomeIndia

India

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

IMD has predicted rainfall in various regions of South and North West India until October 15.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Rainfall has been predicted in various regions of South and North West India until October 15, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD wrote on X, “Tamil Nadu experienced heavy downpours! Kalial (Kanniyakumari), Pappireddipatti (Dharmapuri), Katpadi (Vellore), and Thirparappu (Kanniyakumari) each district received 7 cm rainfall. Stay informed, stay safe!"

The weather department has predicted that from October 13 to 15, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand would have mild to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

On withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, IMD said, “Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha."

"Some more parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia Sea during next 2-3 days," it added.

