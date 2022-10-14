IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states till October 18, check full list here | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In its most recent bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather predictions for the next three days. According to the most recent weather forecast, conditions are very likely to improve over the next three days, making it possible for the Southwest Monsoon to further leave from the remaining regions of Central India, some additional areas of Maharashtra and East India, and regions of Northeast India.

IMD weather: Rainfall with isolated heavy falls expected till October 18 in THESE states/UTs

Up till October 18, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mahe are all likely to get fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning.

Heavy rain falls expected till October 17 in THESE states

It is anticipated that South Interior Karnataka will have widespread mild to moderate rainfall with sporadic heavy rains and thunderstorms until October 17.

Weather update for south-western states of India

Up till October 16, fairly widespread mild to moderate rainfall, with a few isolated strong rains and thunderstorms with lightning, is expected over North Interior Karnataka. On the other hand, it is anticipated for Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on October 14 and October 15.

Isolated heavy spell of rain with lightning are expected to pass over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on October 14 and Lakshadweep on October 18, 2022.