IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Ankita Lokhande reveals this film of Sushant Singh Rajput made her cry, late actor promised her 'main kabhi nahi...'

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Countries that have renamed themselves

9 vegetarian foods that have more calcium than milk

Teams with maximum triple 100s in Test cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

HomeIndia

India

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

Residents sought refuge in night shelters across various parts of the national capital as the cold wave intensified on the intervening night of Tuesday.

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A layer of dense fog was witnessed over the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday morning, as the temperature dropped to almost 7 degrees in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Morning visuals from Delhi's India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Anand Vihar areas showed them engulfed in dense fog with low visibility.

Residents sought refuge in night shelters across various parts of the national capital as the cold wave intensified on the intervening night of Tuesday.

The IMD today morning released satellite images showing a layer of fog spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Visuals from UP's Moradabad, Kanpur showed a thick layer of fog bringing down visibility to almost zero.

"It is difficult to see the road due to the fog. There are no rides till now unlike usual. It is risky to ride at this time because of low visibility and it is colder than usual," a rickshaw driver from Moradabad said.

A night security guard in the area said that it is more difficult to work at night because of the cold and fog.

"It is very cold and now because of the fog, I cannot see anything. I work at night and with this cold, it is really difficult," the watchman said.

People were seen huddled around bonfires along the roads and lanes to beat the bone-chilling cold in the region.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport experienced delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights including international due to dense fog, as per the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data on Tuesday morning.

The sources suggested that the fog conditions are likely to affect more number of flights in the day.

Meanwhile, a passenger advisory issued by the Delhi airport today morning stated, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) is technically the anti-fog landing system initiated by the airport authorities in Delhi to facilitate landing when the runway visibility is low.

The IMD also warned of possible health impacts on people due to the dense fog in the national capital.

"Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath," IMD said in a release on Monday.

The IMD release further stated that the fog conditions may tend to irritate the membranes of the eye causing various infections leading to redness or swelling of the eye.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category in many areas. The Air Quality Index of  Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad is 329, 323 and 303 - 'very poor' whereas Gurgaon's air quality is at 266. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli set to break this record of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid in IND vs SA Test series

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Grounded plane with 275 Indians leaves France, to reach Mumbai tomorrow

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Watch: Nora Fatehi looks unrecognisable in her first audition video, netizens say 'she was completely...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE