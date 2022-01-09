IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of Delhi-NCR today – Check full forecast here

The residents of Delhi have breathed a sigh of relief as the rains in the national capital cleared up the air quality in certain parts of the city over the last few days. Now, it has been predicted that the rains in Delhi will continue today as well.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain will lash Delhi and several areas in the national capital region (NCR) on January 9.

It has been predicted that the rains and thunderstorms will be witnessed in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida, along with several parts of NCR over the next few hours today. Other areas likely to receive rainfall today are Indirapuram, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and others.

IMD said in a tweet, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar).”

The tweet further added that adjoining areas including Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, and others may also receive rainfall today.

Delhi witnessed heavy rains overnight on Saturday, with thunderstorms being witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The heavy rains also led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, as per the reports.

Despite the waterlogging, Delhi residents welcomed the rain as it significantly improved the air quality in the national capital. Delhi’s air quality improved from the ‘poor’ category to the ‘moderate’ category due to the heavy rains witnessed on Saturday in the city.

Delhi witnessed the best air quality on Saturday since October 26 last year, after which the AQI in the national capital was recorded at severe levels multiple times.