IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

On Friday, light to moderate rain fell in several areas of Delhi, providing relief from the capital's humid climate. According to IMD's most recent advisory, which was published on August 4, various Indian states are anticipated to see rain in the following days. Up till Sunday (August 6), it is predicted that Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh may have sporadic light to heavy rains. Uttarakhand is projected to see these weather conditions until August 8. In contrast, tomorrow's weather is expected to be similar in Jammu and east Rajasthan.

It is quite possible that Madhya Pradesh will get light to moderate rain tomorrow with isolated periods of severe rain. Over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur for the next 5 days, it is predicted to see light to moderate rainfall with localised heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall ranging from light to moderately heavy is expected to continue today across parts of Madhya Maharashtra's ghats, the Konkan, and Goa, with a likely decline tomorrow. Over the next five days, there will be only sporadic rainfall in the area. Tomorrow, August 5, Tamil Nadu is predicted to see hot and humid weather.

Flash flood

Officials said on Friday that three stores near Daat Puliya near Gaurikund on the road to Kedarnath were destroyed by a flash flood caused by a rain-fed waterfall, which left four people dead and 15 people gone missing. After the discovery of four dead, the district government first stated that nine out of a total of 13 individuals were still lost.

However, district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar later increased the number of those missing to 15. The newest number, according to Rajwar, includes a Nepalese man, his wife, and their daughter who operated a dhaba nearby as well as three other Nepalese people who had gone to the restaurant for supper.

(With inputs from PTI)