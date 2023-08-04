'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

"Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said truth always triumphs and thanked people for their support, soon after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was not just for Gandhi but for the people of the country and democracy.

He also wondered how much time it will take now to reinstate Gandhi as it had taken just 24 hours after his conviction for disqualifying him from Lok Sabha.

"Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support," Gandhi said at a press conference.

He said, "My path is clear to me (as to) what is my work, there is clarity in my mind about that. I thank the people who helped us and the people for their love and support that they extended."

Kharge said it is a day of happiness and welcomed the Supreme Court ruling.

"Constitution is alive and this is an example that one can get justice. This is the victory of the common people and constitutional principles," he added.

"The person who fights for truth, for the country's interest, to strengthen the country, for the youth of the country, against rising prices, the person who fights and makes people aware, who walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and met various people, I think their prayers are with us and it is, therefore, the victory of the people," the Congress president said.

Speaking at the same press conference, held soon after party workers welcomed Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here, Abhishek Singhvi said everyone was now looking forward to hearing the former party president speak in Parliament.