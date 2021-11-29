IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, issues alert

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rains will shift to South Tamil Nadu on Monday and lash the southern districts till Tuesday. From Tuesday onwards, its intensity will decrease, it added. Chennai and other coastal districts will receive moderate rains.

Wind convergence would result in heavy to very heavy rains in Southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

Besides, a depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2, informed RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist.

"A depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2. Western disturbance might cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2."Jenamani added, "Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might experience rainfall and the overall weather would undergo many changes," he told news agency ANI.

The weather agency has also issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these four districts of Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen not to venture into the sea.Meanwhile, heavy rains have lashed out many parts of Nellore, Kadapa, Srikalahasti and Chittor district on Monday morning.

Earlier on Friday, the state government informed that 44 people have lost their lives due to floods caused by the unprecedented rain in the state.