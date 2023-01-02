Cold wave alert! Delhi, UP, several other states to see intense cold, dense fog in next 4 days, IMD releases list

A man riding a bicycle crosses the road amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Monday | Photo: Amit Sharma/ ANI

An intense cold wave alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as several states begin the new year shivering in frigid temperatures. As many as eight states in the plains of north, northwest India will continue to experience cold wave conditions and some others will also be impacted by dense to very dense fog over the next 5 days, IMD said in its latest forecast.

Residents of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are in for chilly conditions this week. IMD has advised people to cover their face when they are outside. Dense to very dense fog is expected to hinder movement and make driving risky, IMD had cautioned in a recent advisory.

Here’s the complete IMD day-wise forecast for states to see cold wave and dense fog over next 4 days:

Tuesday, January 3

Rajasthan will see the worst of winter with cold to severe cold wave in isolated parts in the north of the state. Cold wave will continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic disruptions are expected in Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar due to dense to very dense fog. Dense fog is also expected in UP, Uttarakhand and northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Wednesday, January 4

Cold wave will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Dense fog is expected to descend upon Uttar Pradesh but the intensity could be more in Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

Thursday, January 5

Cold wave conditions will continue to persist in national capital Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and parts of north Rajasthan.

Pockets in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab could see very dense fog halting traffic. Dense fog will also persist in UP.

Friday, January 6

Delhi will experience cold wave conditions for the fifth day along with Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan.

Dense fog will continue to disrupt Uttar Pradesh and have a more intense impact in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

