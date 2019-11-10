'If Babri Masjid was illegal...': Owaisi finds fault with SC verdict on Ayodhya

After the Supreme Court delivered its landmark judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned the verdict, asking if BJP leader LK Advani is being tried for Babri Masjid's demolition then "why is he getting the land."

Why Advani and others who demolished Babri Masjid were being tried if the mosque was illegal, he asked.

"If Babri Masjid was legal, then how can Advani get the land," IANS quoted Owaisi as saying.

"If a person demolishes your house and if you go to an arbitrator and he gives your house to the person who demolished it and tells you that you will be given an alternate land at some other place, how`d you feel," he asked.

Criticising the Supreme Court verdict, Owaisi on Saturday said, "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a five-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will form a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.

A constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16.

The five-judge bench was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which had ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.