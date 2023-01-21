Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new chief of aviation regulator DGCA

IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt is currently the chairman and managing director of Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new chief of aviation regulator DGCA
IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt | Photo: Twitter/ Air India

IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt will be the new chief of aviation regulator DGCA. His appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee, as per a government release on Saturday. Vikram Dev Dutt is currently the chairman and managing director of Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL). He will succeed current DGCA director general Arun Kumar who is due to retire on February 28. 

Vikram Dev Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer. He was the last chairman and MD of Air India appointed by the Indian Government before the airline was acquired by the Tata group in 2022. He has served on variout posts in his career. These include MD of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), principal secretary for finance for Andaman and Nicobar government, secretary of tourism for Goa government and principal secretary of health department for Delhi government.

READ | Former Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora passes away at 61

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Hansika Motwani's weight loss journey will inspire you, check out her before and after photos
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new chief of aviation regulator DGCA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.