IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new chief of aviation regulator DGCA

IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt will be the new chief of aviation regulator DGCA. His appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee, as per a government release on Saturday. Vikram Dev Dutt is currently the chairman and managing director of Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL). He will succeed current DGCA director general Arun Kumar who is due to retire on February 28.

Vikram Dev Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer. He was the last chairman and MD of Air India appointed by the Indian Government before the airline was acquired by the Tata group in 2022. He has served on variout posts in his career. These include MD of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), principal secretary for finance for Andaman and Nicobar government, secretary of tourism for Goa government and principal secretary of health department for Delhi government.

