Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IAS officer Tina Dabi leads late night mock drill in Jaisalmer with 200 Black Cat Commandos

NSG Commando Squad, Border Security Force, and other security elements, including police, arrived at scene as soon as information was received.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

IAS officer Tina Dabi leads late night mock drill in Jaisalmer with 200 Black Cat Commandos
IAS officer Tina Dabi leads late night mock drill in Jaisalmer with 200 Black Cat Commandos

Terrorist infiltration is a concern since Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shares a border with Pakistan. NSG Kamados, from Gujarat, staged a mock drill late at night at a posh hotel in the area in regard to this. In addition to more than 200 Black Cat commandos armed with contemporary weapons, it was attended by BSF and police officers.

Other administrative officials arrived and took over during this, including District Magistrate Tina Dabi, SP Bhanwar Singh Nathawat, ADM Dataram, and DSP Priyanka Kumawat. After hearing the sirens of numerous government vehicles, such as police, fire trucks, and ambulances, entering the city late at night, people started to become concerned.

It was announced during this exercise that terrorists had broken into the hotel. Additionally, the gate guard on duty received the order to fire. All of the hotel employees and visitors were held captive by a flash. The NSG Commando Squad, Border Security Force, and other security elements, including police, arrived at the scene as soon as the information was received from Jaisalmer.

READ | ‘This is not the era of war’: PM Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis

Ambulances, fire trucks, and a civil defence crew all arrived at the scene. The traffic police assisted the NSG in reaching the hotel on Sam Road by constructing a green corridor. The operation, which began late at night, was carried out by the NSG and police teams once they arrived at the scene and continued until Thursday morning at 3 am.

The terrorists were quickly eliminated during the simulation, and everyone else there was evacuated without incident. More than 200 Black Cat commandos armed with contemporary weapons participated in the mock drill along with BSF and police troops. This recreated the full process of terrorists breaking into a five-star hotel, killing them in a shootout, and evacuating guests.

READ | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in Delhi Wakf Board corruption case

People began talking earlier when a huge number of NSG, BSF, police, fire brigade, and ambulance vehicles drove through the city. However, when it was revealed that the NSG was conducting a mock practise, residents later took a sigh of relief.

It's important to remember that there have previously been alerts regarding terrorists crossing into India from Pakistan near Jaisalmer. Following the detention of suspicious individuals close to the border, the Border Security Force and other security organisations are on high alert and keeping a careful eye on the international border.

READ | 10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic violations in 2021: Delhi Police

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic violations in 2021: Delhi Police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.