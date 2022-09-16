IAS officer Tina Dabi leads late night mock drill in Jaisalmer with 200 Black Cat Commandos

Terrorist infiltration is a concern since Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shares a border with Pakistan. NSG Kamados, from Gujarat, staged a mock drill late at night at a posh hotel in the area in regard to this. In addition to more than 200 Black Cat commandos armed with contemporary weapons, it was attended by BSF and police officers.

Other administrative officials arrived and took over during this, including District Magistrate Tina Dabi, SP Bhanwar Singh Nathawat, ADM Dataram, and DSP Priyanka Kumawat. After hearing the sirens of numerous government vehicles, such as police, fire trucks, and ambulances, entering the city late at night, people started to become concerned.

It was announced during this exercise that terrorists had broken into the hotel. Additionally, the gate guard on duty received the order to fire. All of the hotel employees and visitors were held captive by a flash. The NSG Commando Squad, Border Security Force, and other security elements, including police, arrived at the scene as soon as the information was received from Jaisalmer.

Ambulances, fire trucks, and a civil defence crew all arrived at the scene. The traffic police assisted the NSG in reaching the hotel on Sam Road by constructing a green corridor. The operation, which began late at night, was carried out by the NSG and police teams once they arrived at the scene and continued until Thursday morning at 3 am.

The terrorists were quickly eliminated during the simulation, and everyone else there was evacuated without incident. More than 200 Black Cat commandos armed with contemporary weapons participated in the mock drill along with BSF and police troops. This recreated the full process of terrorists breaking into a five-star hotel, killing them in a shootout, and evacuating guests.

People began talking earlier when a huge number of NSG, BSF, police, fire brigade, and ambulance vehicles drove through the city. However, when it was revealed that the NSG was conducting a mock practise, residents later took a sigh of relief.

It's important to remember that there have previously been alerts regarding terrorists crossing into India from Pakistan near Jaisalmer. Following the detention of suspicious individuals close to the border, the Border Security Force and other security organisations are on high alert and keeping a careful eye on the international border.

