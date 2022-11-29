Search icon
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

In Hyderabad, a Class 10 girl was allegedly gang-raped by five of her classmates at the city's Hayathnagar police station. These boys also made a video of the crime and gang-raped her again after blackmailing her.  

The incident took place in August but the victim's parents got to know about this month after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

They sexually assaulted the girl 10 days after the first time.

All five accused have been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home.

With inputs from IANS

