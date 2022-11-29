Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video

Hyderabad: They lodged a complaint against the accused.

In Hyderabad, a Class 10 girl was allegedly gang-raped by five of her classmates at the city's Hayathnagar police station. These boys also made a video of the crime and gang-raped her again after blackmailing her.

The incident took place in August but the victim's parents got to know about this month after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

They sexually assaulted the girl 10 days after the first time.

The accused allegedly shared the video on social media.

All five accused have been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home.

With inputs from IANS