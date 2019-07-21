Hum naali ya toilets saaf karwane ke liye MP nahi bane hain: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's another shocker

BJP MP from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur once again raked a controversy on Sunday after she said that they have not become parliamentarians to clean sewages or toilets.

Addressing questions on what kind of an MP do people want in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, Pragya Thakur said, "Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya (toilets) saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. (We have not been made Member of Parliament (MP) to clean drains or gutters. We have not been made MPs to clean your toilets, but we will remain fully honest towards the work for which we have been elected for.)

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's statement that they have not become MPs to clean gutters or toilets goes totally against the idea of Swachh Bharat (clean India) scheme, which has remained one of the main objectives of the Modi government.

While PM Modi on various occasions in his first as well as so far in the second tenure has tried to create awareness about cleanliness in the country, Pragya Singh Thakur's latest statement will surely be a dampener to government's one of the main objectives.