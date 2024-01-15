How to Track Someone and Find Phone Location by Phone Number

Find out how to track a cell phone location using just a mobile phone number. Or choose the best phone tracking app to track a cell phone's other activity.

Using a Phone Number to Track a Cell Phone Location

Taking matters into your own hands to ensure the safety of loved ones is not so tricky since tracking phone number location online is available to every smartphone user. To test the waters of real-time location, below you will find a selection of the best tools for your needs.

Best Apps for Phone Location Tracking by Phone Number and Not Only

Name Best suited for Money-back guarantee Compatibility Jailbreak/Rooting Free trial/Demo Starting price GEOfinder.mobi Current location tracking by number 14 days any OS No Yes/No $1 ($39.99 per month) LocationTracker.mobi Phone location tracking without direct access to the device 14 days Android, iPhone No Yes/No $1 ($39.99 per month) uMobix All-in-one device tracking 14 days Android, iPhone No Yes/Yes $1 ($12.49 per month) Cocospy Employee monitoring 60 days Android, iPhone No No/Yes $39.99 per month XNSPY Best location tracker for rooted devices 60 days Android, iPhone Yes No/Yes $29.99 per month Spyic Parental control 60 days Android, iPhone No No/Yes $39.99 per month

1) GEOfinder.mobi

Seemingly created for a sole purpose only, GEOfinder.mobi is capable of providing on-demand GPS location tracking as well as looking up Wi-Fi, IP address, and mobile operator of the device. All these features do not require program installation and allow you to receive updates no matter how far you are from the target gadget, literally any part of the world.

In essence, you only need to be prepared to enter the phone number you want to track and let this location tracker by phone number send a message to the person's device. Wait until the recipient interacts with the message – by opening and following the link – and their current location will be displayed on your phone in just a few seconds.

Features:

Fast location determination by phone number without any hassle.

The location tracker allows sending a message with a link while remaining completely anonymous or revealing your identity if desired.

Limitless opportunities to edit and adapt the message based on a person's interests.

Support of international mobile equipment identity, alongside IP address, VPN, or other network detection.

The app also allows for submitting countless requests within a subscription.

Pros

Far-ranging service. Perfect choice if you are separated by distance or you do not want/are unable to install software on their gadget.

Support for all gadget models, cellphone providers, Wi-Fi networks, etc.

Online app support is provided.

Cons

Reliance on the person's interaction with the sent message.

Key Specs:

Real-time monitoring: yes

GPS tracking: yes

Free trial: yes

Additional features: yes

Live support: yes

How to Track Someone's Location by Phone Number Using GEOfinder?

The GEOfinder.mobi website is available in more than 10 languages to facilitate location tracking and provides 24/7 live chat support. To start using the service, you need to complete the following steps:

Enter the mobile phone number right in the field provided on the home screen of the tracking app. Click on Log In in the upper right corner if you already have an account.

You'll be redirected to the billing page to obtain a one-month subscription plan. Crypto payment options are also available.

After confirmation, enter a valid email address and come up with a password to create and log in to your account. Proceed with phone number location tracking and other features in your newly created account.

2) LocationTracker.mobi

LocationTracker.mobi is yet another online option to type in a phone number and locate a person's location with only an Internet connection. The application does not affect the memory or performance of the gadget in any way since it works on a similar principle as its previous counterpart.

If you have already experienced scenarios where your child got lost on their way to a certain place and could not explain where they are, or you need a quick way at hand to determine the location of a phone and your elderly relative without unnecessary words and explanations, this location finder app will help spot anyone just by entering their number. Just indicate your name in the message the service compiles for you and make sure your loved one is not left on their own again.

In addition to finding location by phone number, it is possible to send an anonymous message along with an enticing picture via any messenger so that the person is prompted to click on the tracking link. They will enable location services in their browser, and you will see their spot on Google Maps.

Features:

Possibility to determine the type and name of the network to which the device is connected (Wi-Fi, VPN, mobile) and its IP address

Send a message to any messenger and track anyone with their phone number

Real-time data availability via a user-friendly dashboard, with all details in one place

Pros

Full confidentiality of the person conducting surveillance with no reverse phone lookup

Minimal margin of error while establishing the exact location

No attachment to distance, cell phone model, operating system, or carrier

Cons

No geofencing technology provided

Key Specs:

Real-time monitoring: yes

GPS tracking: yes

Free trial: available once in a while; confirm with the customer support team

Additional features: yes

Live support: yes, upon subscribing

3) uMobix

Since it's rarely possible to find a decent online tracker to type in phone number and find location for free, many people prefer to pay a few extra pennies and enjoy a full package of features instead of just phone location tracking. Such solutions for tracking someone's phone usually need to be installed on the device you want to monitor, such as uMobix, one of the best phone tracker apps.

uMobix becomes your ears and even eyes for your child's device, among other things, thanks to the live streaming function. Being at your service 24/7, this phone activity tracker takes screenshots and keystroke records and securely stores and delivers even erased information for your evaluation. If you need to find the location, it only takes a few seconds to see your loved one on the map.

Features:

Live GPS tracking

In-depth monitoring of social networks and 10+ messengers

Remote device controls

Screen time and application use management

Internet and browser usage scanner

Photo and video media tracker

Pros

Well-thought web-based service, operating without them knowing

Compatible with Android and iOS platforms

Round-the-clock customer support

No rooting or jailbreak needed

Allows one to track location by phone number without installation

Cons

No geofencing and call recording

Functionality for iOS is more limited in contrast to Android

Key Specs:

Real-time monitoring: yes

GPS tracking: yes

Free trial: yes

Additional features: yes

Live support: yes

4) Cocospy

Although it won't allow you to trace the phone number of anyone you might want to, Cocospy has still been equipped with robust features for users who would like to remotely track the device's location. One of the strongest suits of this live location phone tracker is the geofencing service, which assists in setting territorial boundaries that you would not want your child to trespass.

Moreover, users can count on a great diversity of other stealthy working services, allowing them to stay abreast of their kids' online communications, private and group messengers, calls, and more. In addition to the ability to track phone location directly, application users will also be notified whenever the SIM card is removed throughout the day, which may cause suspicion in some situations, as well as get access to IMEI number and phone carrier information.

Features:

Call and SMS tracking software

Accurate location determination, together with entry and exit timestamps

Snoops into the messengers such as Facebook Messenger, Viber, Instagram, Snapchat on Android

Allows monitoring browser history and bookmarks

Pros

60-day money-back guarantee

Supports saved media monitoring

Discreet access to real-time location tracking

Cons

Won't be helpful in finding location of phone number

Key Specs:

Real-time monitoring: yes

GPS tracking: yes

Free trial: no

Additional features: yes

Live support: no

5) XNSPY

If you're on a mission to track someone and read them like an open book, then you need more features than just finding their location on the map, and XNSPY can boast many of them. However, if you are on the lookout for phone number lookup services, this is not a viable option.

Instead, this cell phone location tracker offers to inform users about all the places visited by the owner of the target phone, along with the date and time. What's more, you'll receive automatic notifications about events, such as the person visiting certain areas and leaving them. At the same time, notifications also apply to certain words the mobile device owner uses on instant messengers, emails, and SMS. However, note that this application will allow you to track instant messengers only after rooting.

Features:

Remote check for incoming and outgoing calls and SMS, as well as contacts added

Wi-Fi logs monitoring, indicating the network name and location together with the date

Recording of messages, multimedia, and contacts on WhatsApp, Viber, Tinder, Instagram, Kik, Facebook, and other messengers

Track cell phone location and location history at any time

Pros

Geofencing and keylogger features available alongside screen-recording

Support for remote controls and 24/7 alerts on certain activity

Chat support is available on the website

Cons

No option to type in phone number and find location

Key Specs:

Real-time monitoring: yes

GPS tracking: yes

Free trial: no

Additional features: yes

Live support: yes

6) Spyic

Wondering what's keeping your kid or loved one glued to the screen? Whatever it is, it's time to set the record straight. Although not fitted with tons of additional features, Spyic does its job well in terms of finding the phone's location and keeping a watchful eye on messenger activity. The ability to track a cell phone location comes with the geofencing service, working exactly as in the above cases: determine no-go zones and stay updated about the person's movements throughout the day.

Features:

GPS, Wi-Fi, and SIM card location tracking

Social media, SMS, and iMessage monitoring

Android to iOS support

Pros

Client support team available via email

High device compatibility

Stealthy and undetectable operation

Android keylogger included

Cons

No cell phone number tracking

Not an app that lets access remote controls

Key Specs:

Real-time monitoring: yes

GPS tracking: yes

Free trial: no

Additional features: yes

Live support: no

FAQ

Why track someone's location by phone number?

People might need to search phone number locations because of failure to contact loved ones, for instance, when young children go to school, extracurricular activities, or other unfamiliar places alone for the first time. Many older people also have memory problems, so their children and grandchildren may be looking for a way to track their location information.

How do I track a friend's phone location when I only have a phone number?

If you need to find someone's location and you only have their phone number, it is possible to track their location data through the corresponding service without having to install the app. GEOfinder, LocationTracker, and uMobix offer to send a message with a tracking link anonymously, revealing their location to you.

Can you locate a phone number on Google Maps?

Yes, there are free and paid ways to view the location on Google Maps. The built-in Find My Device service for Android and Find My for iOS are among the free ones. Paid services can incorporate their own maps or Google Maps – these are Spyic, Cocospy, uMobix, GEOfinder.mobi. The latter allows one to locate anyone by entering their number.

Can I track a mobile number's current location?

Yes, this is possible using a mobile number tracker with current location online free or paid options mentioned above. Also, some apps provide a person's location history throughout the day.

Conclusion

In their search for a free phone tracker by number websites, potential users may pass up a chance to track other services besides location using tools that help you track social media activity, browser activity, media content, and much more. Every iOS and Android phone has a free location sharing feature (Find My Device, for example) that allows authorized devices to see the gadget's location. Therefore, if you do not have any particular task to trace a device via a phone number and do it anonymously, where tools such as GEOfinder.mobi or LocationTracker.mobi are great, you may get more complete tracking results with comprehensive solutions such as uMobix or Cocospy.

