How's the ‘Prasad’, Mr Sibal: Jitin Prasada gets back at Kapil Sibal for old tweet on Congress exit

Taking up the opportunity to finally respond to an old tweet, another former Congress senior leader and now Uttar Pradesh Minister in the BJP government, Jitin Prasada had a witty question for Kapil Sibal on the day of his departure’s announcement. Prasada, who swapped Congress for the BJP last year in June ahead of the UP Assembly polls finally decided to reply to an old jibe by Sibal, back when he had left the party.

“Jitin Prasada Joins BJP. The question is will he get “ prasada “ from BJP or is he just a ‘catch’ for UP elections ?,” Sibal had tweeted, adding. “In such deals if ‘ideology’ doesn’t matter changeover is easy."

Responding to the Congress veteran in the opportune moment, Prasada today tweeted, “How’s the “Prasad” Mr. Sibal!”

With high-profile exits becoming a regular occurrence with the Congress, senior leader Kapil Sibal is the latest to cut ties with the party. After announcing that he resigned from the party back on May 16, Sibal today filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate, supported by the Samajwadi Party.

48-year-old Prasada was a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party’s top Brahmin face in Uttar Pradesh. While Sibal was the driving force behind the G-23, Prasada was also part of the group of 23 Congress senior leaders advocating changes in the party.