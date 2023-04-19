How gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is linked with Atiq Ahmed murder case through imported Zigana pistol

Atiq Ahmed and Lawrence Bishnoi (File photo)

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was recently in the news for issuing death threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is once again being brought in for questioning in a high-profile case – the murder of Uttar Pradesh don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on live television during a media briefing while they were being taken for a medical examination by the Uttar Pradesh police in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed was shot dead at point-blank range and was shot a total of eight times.

Now, the authorities will be bringing in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail, for questioning over the death of Atiq Ahmed. The main link drawn between him and the case is the use of a pistol which is also used by Bishnoi gang members.

Atiq Ahmed, while being escorted by UP police personnel, was shot dead using an imported weapon. Ahmed was shot in the head by a man wielding a Zigana pistol, which is manufactured in Turkey and not made available in India.

It is calculated by the NIA that the Zigana pistol, which is completely automatic and can fire rapid rounds, is imported from Turkey to Pakistan, after which it illegally crosses the border into India’s Punjab with the use of drones.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is prominent in Punjab and has control over several illegal arms in the state. Notably, Bishnoi gang members used the Zigana pistol to shoot dead Sidhu Moosewala last year in the Mansa district of Punjab, for which Goldy Brar took responsibility.

Further, one of the shooters of Atiq Ahmed – Sunny – calls Lawrence Bishnoi his role model. Gangster Sundar Bhati’s name has also been linked to Atiq Ahmed’s murder, and it is reported that he has close ties with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by three youths just days after the UP STF shot dead his son Asad in an encounter in Jhansi. Atiq Ahmed and his son Asad were the primes accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

