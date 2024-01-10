Headlines

How did Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth allegedly kill her 4-year-old son? Postmortem report reveals gruesome details

Soon after the gruesome crime that took place between January 6 and 8, the accused woman, Suchana Seth, also tried to end her life by cutting her wrist with a sharp object, police said, adding that the motive behind the murder is not immediately known.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

The chief executive officer of an artificial intelligence start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa. Suchana Seth, identified as the alleged killer, stuffed his body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said on Tuesday.

As per the post-mortem report, Suchana Seth seemingly used a towel or a pillow to strangulate the boy, said Dr Kumar Naik, who conducted the post-mortem. Seth was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday. The incident took place between January 6 and 8.

"He (the child) was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer in Chitradurga Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.

Soon after the gruesome crime that took place between January 6 and 8, the accused woman, Suchana Seth, also tried to end her life by cutting her wrist with a sharp object, police said, adding that the motive behind the murder is not immediately known. A court in Mapusa town remanded her in police custody for six days, an official said.

The accused has told the police that she and her husband were estranged and their divorce proceedings were currently underway, police said.

According to Seth's LinkedIn page, she is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of start-up Mindful AI Lab and was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'.

The accused woman hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru, while her husband is from Kerala. He is currently in Jakarta (Indonesia) and he has been informed about the incident, police said.

