Home Ministry issues order on 21-day nationwide lockdown: Here is the list of permitted and prohibited activities

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued an order listing out the activities that are permitted and those that are prohibited during the three-week nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In his address to the nation, second within a week, the Prime Minister said a lockdown across the country is the only way to fight the global pandemic.

He, however, announced that essential services will be exempted from restrictions.

In an order issued shortly after, the Ministry of Home Affairs listed out the list of services that are permitted during the lockdown period:

In his second address to the nation within a week, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of the paramount interest to his government.

This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," he said.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, Modi said.

"Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only necessary for sick people. It is not right to think. Social distancing is for every citizen, for every family, for every member of the family," he said.

"Every state in the country, every union territory, every district, every village, every town, every street-locality is now being locked down. To save India, every citizen of India is being barred from exiting homes. A Lakshman Rekha has been drawn at the door of your house. Don't leave your house," Modi said.

