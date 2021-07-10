Homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: ICCR to set up ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at Delhi University

In a first, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations or ICCR will establish a ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at the Delhi University to further ties between India and Bangladesh as a homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Mujibur is the father of modern Bangladesh and was responsible for the country getting independence from Pakistan and is fondly called Bangabandhu or Friend of Bengal.

Director-General, ICCR Dinesh K. Patnaik and Acting Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi Prof PC Joshi will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday in this regard. A foreign visiting professor or a subject expert on Bangladesh, likely to be a person of Bangladeshi origin will be occupying the "chair". The key focus will be on the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh with subjects like Anthropology, Buddhist Studies, Geography, History, Music and Fine Arts, Political Science, etc.

A release from ICCR said, "As Bangladesh records consistent economic growth and has rapidly raised its socio-economic standards, there could not be a more appropriate time for Indian academia and contributors to policy-making to pay more attention to Bangladesh Studies in an institutional manner. This Chair is an important step in this direction."

The establishment of the chair was a decision taken during PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March 2021. The development comes even as both countries have seen increased engagement at every level especially political, with a key focus on connectivity.

"Bangabandhu Chair focuses on a better understanding of developments in Bangladesh, oneof India's most important neighbors, positioned at the strategic intersection of our "Neighborhood First "and "Act East" policies", the release explained.

The chair will not only teach but also help in mentoring research students and take part in other activities in the university like seminars, public lectures. The initiative, all in all, will help in increasing cultural exchanges between the 2 countries. The development coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and Indo-Bangladesh Diplomatic relations.