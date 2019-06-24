Here's why 18 trains between Lucknow-Delhi route will be cancelled from June 25

Beginning from tomorrow June 25, for 18 days as many as 33 trains will remain temporarily cancelled owing to the work of washable apron in Lucknow station.

Trains services from Lucknow to New Delhi have been called off from June 25 to July 12. The trains that have been cancelled are- Gomati Express, Sialdah Express, Kanpur Lucknow Memo, Luckow-Saharanpur, Lucknow Prayag, Lucknow-Varanasi, Lucknow Sultanpur, Barabanki-Kanpur Memo, Lucknow-Shahjahanpur, Sultanpur-Lucknow, Malda-Anand Vihar, Lucknow-Prayag, Hariharnath Express, Prayag-Bareilly, Pratapgarh-Lucknow, Lucknow-Jhansi, Lucknow-Rahimabad Passenger.

Other than this, Intercity trains from Muradabad Junction and Padmavat Express will also remain cancelled because of the renovation work undertaken at Muradabad station from June 25 to July 9.

The Railways have undertaken various renovation work, construction of the underpass, and cleaning and designing of Muradabad station. Because of this many trains operation have been called for the next few days. As per Muradabad Division of Railway, the work will be finished within the next two weeks, after which the services will be normalised.

As many as eight trains have been called off between Kanpur-Lucknow route from Tuesday due to which the passengers are likely to face difficulty in travelling for the next two weeks.

Gomti Express, Lucknow-Jhansi Passenger, Kanpur-Lucknow Memo and Kanpur-Barabanki Memo will remain cancelled from tomorrow.