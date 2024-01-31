Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM; know all about his political career, education and personal life

Hemant Soren, a vital figure in Jharkhand politics and the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been in the limelight in recent weeks. Speculations are rife about potential legal action against him including imminent arrest.

In a significant political shift in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has tendered his resignation. Sources have hinted that the incumbent Transport Minister, Champai Soren, is set to replace him as the next Chief Minister.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in link with a probe in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The JMM leader has been escaping ED summons since August last year, but has finally agreed to face officials on January 31. As the matter unfolds, here is a peek into the background of the Jharkhand CM.

Hemant Soren is an Indian politician from Jharkhand, who is 5th and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand since 2019 and from 2013 to 2014. He is also the working president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the ruling party of the state. He represents Barhait constituency in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly since 2014.

Political career

Hemant was a member of the Rajya Sabha from June 24, 2009, to January 4, 2010. On December 23, 2009, he became a MLA and initiated his political career. Later, from September 11, 2010, to January 8, 2013, he served as the deputy chief minister of Jharkhand. On July 15, 2013, he became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, backed by the Congress and RJD, after the state removed President's rule. On December 29, 2019, he joined as Jharkhand's Chief Minister after winning the position once more.

Personal background

Hemant was born on August 10 1975 in Nemara in Ramgarh district, Bihar (now Jharkhand). He is the third child of Roopi and Shibu Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand. Hemant has two brothers and a sister. His younger brother Basant Soren is also a MLA from Dumka constituency.

Soren is married to Kalpana Soren and has two sons. He is an intense follower of Birsa Munda, the nineteenth-century tribal warrior. His father Shibu Soren is the founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Education

He has completed his intermediate degree from Patna High School in Patna, Bihar. He enrolled in BIT Mesra, Ranchi to pursue mechanical engineering, but he dropped out, as per an affidavit he filed with the Election Commission.



