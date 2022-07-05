Heavy rains predicted in many states including Delhi in the next 24 hours, know weather in your city

(Image Source: Reuters)

Monsoon has reached almost every corner of the country. While some states are witnessing normal rains, some states are seeing very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall during the next 5 days in many states of the country.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, while there is also a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also tweeted that there is a possibility of isolated rain activity in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. At the same time, from July 5 to July 8, there is a possibility of widespread rain activity with isolated thunder and lightning in this region.

Apart from this, IMD predicted the possibility of heavy rain separately in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 7 and July 8. On the other hand, there is a possibility of very heavy rain in west Uttar Pradesh on July 6, east Rajasthan during July 4 to July 8 and west Rajasthan and east Rajasthan during July 5 to July 8.

Mumbai has also been facing very heavy rainfall and there was waterlogging in Sion area. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with heavy rain at some places occurred in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, parts of east and south east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, South Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka .

Along with this, light to moderate rain accompanied by heavy rain occurred at one or two places in Chhattisgarh, Interior Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light rain occurred in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Saurashtra and Kutch, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Rest of North India, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi NCR.