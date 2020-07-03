Heavy rain lashes Mumbai; several areas waterlogged

Several places in Mumbai witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rains since Friday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai.

Due to heavy rains, low-lying areas of Mumbai such as Sion, Matunga and Hindmata have been waterlogged. Other areas that are waterlogged include Bhulabai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Worli Naka, Hindmata Junction, Dhobi Ghat Cuff parade, Chirabazar, C P Office, Byculla Police station.

An orange alert has been issued in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts for the next two days.

The adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane will also receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

The Mumbai police advised citizens to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily.

#WATCH: Water logging in Hindmata area following heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/LAMUejzwCN — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

"High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till July 6 and over plains of northwest India & central India from July 3, 2020. Under its influence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over north Konkan on July 3 and 4. Gujarat region on July 4 and 5 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over Coastal Karnataka during July 2-4 and over Saurashtra & Kutch during July 4-6," IMD stated.

"Moderate showers were recorded on Wednesday night at IMD’s Colaba station. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Colaba observatory recorded 28.8 mm of rainfall while Santacruz station recorded 6.5 mm during the same period," IMD added.