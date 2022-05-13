‘Have lost Babri, won’t lose another masjid’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque survey verdict

File photo

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi voiced his opinion on the verdict delivered by the Varanasi court on the Gyanvapi Masjid survey case, terming the decision of the court bench as a “blatant violation.”

As per news agency ANI, the AIMIM chief said that the verdict delivered by the Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case was a "blatant violation" of the Places of Worship Act 1991, and said that he will “not lose another mosque.”

As per the Act, "no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof."

This statement by Owaisi came shortly after the Varanasi court delivered its verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque case, stating that the commissioner will not be removed from the survey site, and the videography of the site will continue till May 17.

The Varanasi court said that the survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple will continue and the report needs to be submitted by May 17, with two more advocates added to the survey committee for the project.

While speaking to ANI, Asaddudin Owaisi said that the verdict in the case is a violation of the verdict given by the Supreme Court during the Babri Masjid case. He said, “The order of the court is a blatant violation of the Places of Worship Act 1991. It is a violation of Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute.”

The AIMIM leader further added, “This is a blatant violation and I hope that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Masjid committee would go to the Supreme Court. I have lost one Babri Masjid and I don't want to lose another masjid.”

The videography of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi sparked a major controversy after a court-ordered video survey of the site. When the videography of the masjid started, the Muslim community raised major protests, with the mosque committee saying that filming inside the place of worship should not be allowed.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Varanasi: All you need to know about Gyanvapi Mosque row?