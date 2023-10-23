'Hate speech is fastest way to promotion in Modi's BJP': Asaduddin Owaisi on revocation of MLA Raja Singh's suspension

Reacting to this AIMIM chief Owaisi in a post on X said, "Narendra Modi has rewarded his dear "fringe element." Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi's BJP".

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh.

BJP on Sunday revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The MLA was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice.

Reacting to this AIMIM chief Owaisi in a post on X said, "Narendra Modi has rewarded his dear "fringe element." Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi's BJP".

The letter issued by the member secretary of the party's Central Disciplinary Committee Om Pathak said, "Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith."

After his suspension was revoked, T Raja Singh on Sunday expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders for revoking his suspension from the party. "First of all, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and K Laxman for revoking my suspension. I also came to know that I have been fielded from Goshamahal. So, I express my gratitude," Raja Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BJP released its first list of Telangana assembly polls and fielded MLA T Raja Singh from Goshamahal constituency. The party has fielded MP Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath, MP Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla, and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar.

The upcoming assembly election in Telangana scheduled to take place on November 30 is poised for a triangular contest, with the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress as the major contenders In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 percent.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Polling in Chhattisgarh will be conducted in two phases of the five states.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.