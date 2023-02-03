Haryana: Police case filed against dancer Sapna Choudhary, her family for demanding dowry

Photo: File

Sapna Choudhary, a former Bigg Boss contestant from Haryana, and members of her family have been charged by Palwal police for allegedly abusing her sister-in-law. For torturing and assaulting Sapna's sister-in-law in exchange for dowry, the police have lodged a case against Choudhary, her brother Karan, and her mother.

The complainant claimed that after Choudhary and her relatives demanded that her family buy a Creta, they began harassing, assaulting, and sexually abusing her. An investigation into the situation has been opened by the police.

In her police report, Sapna Choudhary's sister-in-law, a Palwal resident, claimed that she had married Karan, a Najafgarh, Delhi, resident, in 2018. The complainant claimed that her family had provided a significant amount of gold at her wedding and had also planned a big wedding at a hotel in Delhi.

The victim claimed that she had endured repeated dowry-related harassment and violence. The sister-in-law of Choudhary claimed that when she had a daughter, her family gave her Rs 3 lakh, gold and silver jewellery, but Sapna's family demanded on getting a car.

Sapna Chaudhary’s mother has been accused of demanding dowry and domestic violence whereas her brother has been charged with unnatural sexual abuse, Zee News Delhi NCR Haryana reported.

