Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Haryana: Police case filed against dancer Sapna Choudhary, her family for demanding dowry

Sapna Chaudhary’s mother has been accused of demanding dowry and assaulting whereas her brother has been charged with unnatural sexual abuse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Haryana: Police case filed against dancer Sapna Choudhary, her family for demanding dowry
Photo: File

Sapna Choudhary, a former Bigg Boss contestant from Haryana, and members of her family have been charged by Palwal police for allegedly abusing her sister-in-law. For torturing and assaulting Sapna's sister-in-law in exchange for dowry, the police have lodged a case against Choudhary, her brother Karan, and her mother.

The complainant claimed that after Choudhary and her relatives demanded that her family buy a Creta, they began harassing, assaulting, and sexually abusing her. An investigation into the situation has been opened by the police.

In her police report, Sapna Choudhary's sister-in-law, a Palwal resident, claimed that she had married Karan, a Najafgarh, Delhi, resident, in 2018. The complainant claimed that her family had provided a significant amount of gold at her wedding and had also planned a big wedding at a hotel in Delhi.

The victim claimed that she had endured repeated dowry-related harassment and violence. The sister-in-law of Choudhary claimed that when she had a daughter, her family gave her Rs 3 lakh, gold and silver jewellery, but Sapna's family demanded on getting a car.

Sapna Chaudhary’s mother has been accused of demanding dowry and domestic violence whereas her brother has been charged with unnatural sexual abuse, Zee News Delhi NCR Haryana reported.

READ | Government agrees to convert Vodafone Idea's interest debt into equity worth over Rs 16,000 crore

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.