Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Government agrees to convert Vodafone Idea's interest debt into equity worth over Rs 16,000 crore

The government will be awarded equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 at the same time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

Government agrees to convert Vodafone Idea's interest debt into equity worth over Rs 16,000 crore
File Photo

Vodafone Idea, which has been plagued by debt, said in a filing with regulators on Friday that it has received approval to convert approximately Rs 16,133 crore in interest dues into equity.

A similar number of equity shares, each with a face value of Rs.10, would be distributed to the government.

“Ministry of Communications…passed an order today ie 3 February, 2023…directing the Company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India,” the filing said.

In September 2021, the government announced reforms that would benefit the company.

“The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs 16133,18,48,990. The Company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each,” the filing added.

Previously, VIL had said that the government would have an interest in the firm equal to around 35% after converting their dues into equity.

Also, READ: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to SBI and LIC

On Friday, VIL stock finished at Rs 6.89 on the BSE, a gain of 1.03 percent over the previous close. The report was submitted after markets had closed.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.