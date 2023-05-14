Search icon
Haryana office employees can now have beer, wine inside offices: New rule in Haryana liquor policy

According to the new Haryana liquor policy 2023-2024, having alcoholic beverages in with small liquor content will be allowed inside big corporate offices.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Working in a corporate office is a stressful affair, but the new Haryana liquor policy 2023-2024 is set to make it easier for you, as you will now be able to sip wine or have a beer with your colleagues right at your desks through this new rule.

According to the Haryana liquor policy, the government will now allow serving low-content alcohol drinks such as beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages in large corporate offices across the state from June 12, as decided at the cabinet meeting.

The new rule in the Haryana liquor policy, decided on May 9 in a cabinet meeting, that the possession and consumption of beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages by the employees in a corporate office having at least 5,000 employees and a minimum covered area of one lakh-square foot in single premises (self-owned or leased) is allowed.

This essentially means that you can drink beer or wine inside the office premises, provided you work inside a large office complex. The alcohol doesn’t necessarily have to be served by the office, and you can also take your own.

According to the Haryana liquor policy, corporate offices will have to apply for the L-10F liquor license which allows the consumption of low-alcohol content beverages, such as beer and wine. The corporate office can get the license if the minimum area of the canteen or eatery is not less than 2,000 square feet.

The new liquor policy states, “The procedure for grant of license shall be as applicable to the bar licenses. The L-10F license shall be granted on payment of an annual fixed fee of ₹10 lakh on terms and conditions specified by the excise and taxation commissioner.”

The office seeking the license will have to deposit a security amount of Rs 3 lakh and will have to make sure that it is not attached to any area frequently visited by the public.

