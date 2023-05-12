Delhi NCR news: Dwarka Expressway’s Gurugram patch 99% complete, to be operational by… | File Photo

Work on the much-anticipated Dwarka Expressway is moving forward steadily with the Haryana section almost complete. 18.9 km of the 29-km expressway lies in Haryana while the rest is in the national capital Delhi. The expressway will begin from Shiv-Murti near Delhi’s IGI Airport and end at Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram going via Dwarka.

Senior officials from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) recently inspected the access-controlled 16-lane expressway’s construction work. Dwarka E-way will be India’s first elevated urban expressway.

The construction of the expressway is being done in 4 parts.. 2 parts of combined length of 10.01 kms in Delhi while another two parts spanning 18.9 km in Haryana’s Gurugram. 99 percent of the work on the Gurugram side is done. The patch is expected to become operational by July this year. Meanwhile, the Delhi patch is expected to be finished next year.

“The construction work in both the areas of Haryana region has been completed by up to 99 percent and it is expected that both these areas will become operational by July. Whereas the work of Delhi region will be completed in 2024," Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav was quoted as saying.

The expressway will have a three-lane service road for ease of traffic. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore. The Dwarka Expressway will use 30 times more steel than Eiffel Tower and six times more concrete than the Burj Khalifa.

The Expressway will have state-of-the-art technologies to ensure ease of traffic and commuter safety. These include ITS, Advance Traffic Management Systems, Toll Management Systems, CCTV cameras, surveillance, etc.

(Inputs from IANS)