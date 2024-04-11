Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IPS job after 8 years due to...

Meet actor who once was unable to pay rent, was stuck for 6 years in one film, gave 13 flops, later won National Award

X, formerly Twitter, down for several users in India; know details here

Haryana: 6 students dead, several others injured after school bus carrying them overturns

Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss' Sikandar for Eid 2025: 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Explosive blend of action and camaraderie On Eid

This actress escaped forced marriage, earned more than top heroines with item songs, died at 35, death remains unsolved

7 Bollywood actors who failed as producers

7 beautiful peacock breeds

First Hindu king who married Mughal princess

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Meet actor who once was unable to pay rent, was stuck for 6 years in one film, gave 13 flops, later won National Award

Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss' Sikandar for Eid 2025: 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan..'

This actress escaped forced marriage, earned more than top heroines with item songs, died at 35, death remains unsolved

HomeIndia

India

Haryana: 6 students dead, several others injured after school bus carrying them overturns

Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, ''We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not''.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
(Photo: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Six school children were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday, police said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.

Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma told PTI over the phone that the driver of the bus had been arrested.

Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, ''We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not''.

Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.

The injured children were rushed to a hospital, he said.

Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

Zeenat Aman advises fans to go for live-in relationship before marriage: 'Same advice I’ve always given my sons'

Not Zanjeer or Abhimaan, the first film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were paired together was...

Akshay, Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan used real military weapons, Ali Abbas Zafar says 'explosion, equipment are real'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement