Hartalika Teej 2019: Significance, muhurat-here's all you need to know about this 'nirjala vrat'

Headlines

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Asia Cup 2023: Squad list, date, teams, schedule, venue and latest updates

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

5 ways to treat nerve pain

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars as cute babies

Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman: Hindu gods with their divine weapons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

This Indian actor has worked in most remakes; it's not Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

HomeIndia

India

Hartalika Teej 2019: Significance, muhurat-here's all you need to know about this 'nirjala vrat'

On this day, women wear green clothes and bangles and do 'solah shringar'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 02:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The month of festivities has begun. While one side people are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with all zest and zeal, women from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pardesh are observing fast on the occasion of Hartalika Teej for marital bliss.  Hartalika Teej day falls on the third day of the fortnight of Bhadra month. 

As per popular belief, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to commemorate the day when Lord Shiva accepted the love of Parvati. Unmarried women keep fast to get a partner of their choice. 

Hartalika Teej fast is tough as you are not allowed to sleep or even drink water. Women are allowed to consume food the next day after performing all puja rituals. 

It is said that performing puja rituals during subh muhurat gives ample of good luck. This year, Tritiya Tithi begins at 8:27 am on September 1 and Tritiya Tithi ends at 4:57 pm on September 2.

On this day, women wear green clothes and bangles and do 'solah shringar'

In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, this Teej festival is famous as Gowri Habba. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares first findings about moon's soil temperature measured by ChaSTE payload

National Savings Certificate vs Public Provident Fund: Which scheme offers better returns?

Viral video: Girl's daring confrontation with aggressive snake ends in terrifying attack, watch

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE