Hartalika Teej 2019: Significance, muhurat-here's all you need to know about this 'nirjala vrat'

The month of festivities has begun. While one side people are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with all zest and zeal, women from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pardesh are observing fast on the occasion of Hartalika Teej for marital bliss. Hartalika Teej day falls on the third day of the fortnight of Bhadra month.

As per popular belief, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to commemorate the day when Lord Shiva accepted the love of Parvati. Unmarried women keep fast to get a partner of their choice.

Hartalika Teej fast is tough as you are not allowed to sleep or even drink water. Women are allowed to consume food the next day after performing all puja rituals.

It is said that performing puja rituals during subh muhurat gives ample of good luck. This year, Tritiya Tithi begins at 8:27 am on September 1 and Tritiya Tithi ends at 4:57 pm on September 2.

On this day, women wear green clothes and bangles and do 'solah shringar'

In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, this Teej festival is famous as Gowri Habba.