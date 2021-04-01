Haridwar Kumbh 2021: Know about COVID-19 protocols, other details

The Haridwar Kumbh on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand will take place from April 1 to April 30 with three 'Shahi Snan' (Holi Dip) to take place on April 12, 14, and 27. Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain) every four years.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured that the state government is ready to organise a grand and safe Kumbh Mela and said concrete arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of devotees.

However, Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand are witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Over 10,000 paramilitary staff included those from CRPF and ITBP have been deployed on Kumbh duty to conduct the event successfully while ensuring strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocol.

COVID-19 guidelines

The Uttarakhand government has made carrying negative COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) reports mandatory for passengers travelling from 12 states, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The state government, in its latest COVID-19 guidelines, directed district administrations to make arrangements for random testing at airports, railway stations, and border check posts.

The guidelines will be applicable from April 1.

"Persons travelling from the states namely, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and train to Uttarakhand are advised to carry negative RT-PCR test report (test done 72 hours prior to the time of arrival to Uttarakhand state)," the state government's statement read.

The Uttarakhand government has directed the authorities to take strict action against people violating the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the administration had set COVID-19 testing kiosks at the borders of the state to test the people coming from outside to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years (vulnerable section of the people) are advised to travel only in unavoidable circumstances.

The government clarified that there would be no restrictions on the movement of those involved in essential services.