Gyanvapi Masjid case: Plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' rejected by Varanasi court

File Photo

On Friday, a Varanasi court rejected a plea seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of the purported 'Shivling' claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Hindu side had claimed that a 'Shivling' was found in the premises near the 'wazukhana' during the videography survey of the mosque premises, which was ordered by the court. However, the Muslim side said that the structure found was a 'fountain'.

The Hindu side had then submitted an application on September 22 that sought a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be 'Shivling'.

Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds. Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side said, "The Muslim side said that Shivling is not a part of the suit property and its carbon dating cannot be done. We have given our clarification on both of these points. The court will deliver its verdict on October 14."

READ | Gambia cough syrup deaths: S Jaishankar assures probe to Gambian counterpart

Earlier on September 29, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of 'Argha' and the area around it.

The court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case after hearing both sides' arguments.

Earlier, an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed a PIL that sought the appointment of a committee/commission under a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi.

The appeal filed by seven devotees sought direction from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the nature of the structure found on the Gyanvapi campus.

READ | India’s missing teachers: Bihar, UP lead teaching vacancies in country

The Allahabad High Court had on July 19 dismissed their plea seeking the appointment of a committee/commission headed by a judge of the High Court or supreme court (sitting/retired) to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The PIL moved before the High Court seeks direction from a committee to ascertain whether a Shivaling, as claimed by the Hindus, had been found inside the mosque or if it is a fountain as claimed by Muslims.

The appeal in the top court stated that the Allahabad High Court had erred in dismissing the plea. On May 20, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi.