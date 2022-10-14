Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Gambia cough syrup deaths: S Jaishankar assures probe to Gambian counterpart

The WHO shared a detailed report on the deaths of 66 children, and the Center has assembled a four-person panel to investigate it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Gambia cough syrup deaths: S Jaishankar assures probe to Gambian counterpart
Representational Image
Dr S. Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs spoke to his Gambian counterpart, Dr Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday and expressed his condolences over deaths of young children who were allegedly linked to tainted cough syrups made in India. 
 
He assured Tangara that a thorough investigation is being carried out by the relevant Indian authorities to ascertain the truth regarding World Health Organisation alerts about cough and cold syrups made in India that may be "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and the death of 66 children."
 
"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," the Minister said in a tweet.
 
The World Health Organisation shared a comprehensive report on the subject, and the centre has assembled a four-person panel to analyse and review it. The committee will review and analyse reports of adverse events, causal relationships, and all relevant information shared by WHO, and will then appropriately advise and suggest a course of action to the DCGI. Dr. Y.K. Gupta, Vice Chair of the Standing National Committee on Medicines, will preside over the committee.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.