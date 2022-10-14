Gambia cough syrup deaths: S Jaishankar assures probe to Gambian counterpart

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Dr S. Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs spoke to his Gambian counterpart, Dr Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday and expressed his condolences over deaths of young children who were allegedly linked to tainted cough syrups made in India.
He assured Tangara that a thorough investigation is being carried out by the relevant Indian authorities to ascertain the truth regarding World Health Organisation alerts about cough and cold syrups made in India that may be "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and the death of 66 children."
"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," the Minister said in a tweet.
The World Health Organisation shared a comprehensive report on the subject, and the centre has assembled a four-person panel to analyse and review it. The committee will review and analyse reports of adverse events, causal relationships, and all relevant information shared by WHO, and will then appropriately advise and suggest a course of action to the DCGI. Dr. Y.K. Gupta, Vice Chair of the Standing National Committee on Medicines, will preside over the committee.