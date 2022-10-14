Gambia cough syrup deaths: S Jaishankar assures probe to Gambian counterpart

Representational Image

Dr S. Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs spoke to his Gambian counterpart, Dr Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday and expressed his condolences over deaths of young children who were allegedly linked to tainted cough syrups made in India.

He assured Tangara that a thorough investigation is being carried out by the relevant Indian authorities to ascertain the truth regarding World Health Organisation alerts about cough and cold syrups made in India that may be "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and the death of 66 children."

"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," the Minister said in a tweet.