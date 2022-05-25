Gyanvapi Masjid case: Plea filed against Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi for ‘inciting violence’

File photo

The lower court in Varanasi will be hearing a plea filed against Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly trying to incite violence in relation to the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid case.

A plea has been filed by advocate Hari Shankar Pandey, seeking that an FIR is filed against both Yadav and Owaisi for hurting religious sentiments by making remarks on the Gyanvapi Masjid and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Pandey further said that even Supreme Court refrained from commenting on the matter due to its sensitive nature, but these political leaders were trying to incite violence and instigate the emotions of the people for their vote bank.

Bajrang Dal workers also burnt effigies of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for their remarks on the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, which is currently being heard in a district court in Varanasi.

After a ‘shivling’ was discovered on the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, Asaduddin Owaisi had said, “It is a fountain, not ‘Shivling’. Every masjid has this fountain. Why the claim was not raised by the commissioner of the Court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act.”

After the claims made by the Hindu side of the debate, Akhilesh Yadav said that as per the Hindu religion, if we place a stone anywhere, or put a red flag under a peepal tree, it will be declared a temple. This statement sparked outrage in the Hindu community.

A videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was ordered by the court, and the details of the survey report were leaked to the press. According to the report, several symbols and carvings on the mosque mall suggested that it was a temple before being made a mosque.

The lower court in Varanasi is expected to hear the case regarding the Gyanvapi Masjid tomorrow, May 26, and it is likely that a final verdict in the case will be delivered by the next hearing.

