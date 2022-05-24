Gyanvapi mosque case: No verdict today, Varanasi court to hear the matter on May 26

Photo: IANS

The Varanasi district court Tuesday heard the petition in the Gyanvapi mosque case and posted the matter for hearing on May 26.

The court has sought objections from both Hindu and Muslim sides on the video-graphic survey of the mosque area.

Now hearing on the Muslim side's plea under order 7 11 CPC regarding the rejection of the suit will take place on May 26.

“The court asked both sides to file an objection to the commission report, and submit the report within one week,” Hindu side's Advocate Vishnu Jain said.

A few days back, the Supreme Court transferred the petition to the lower court for the resolution of the Gyanvapi mosque case. The petition was filed by a group of Hindu women who were seeking the right to pray inside the mosque complex, claiming there used to be a temple there.

The Gyanvapi Masjid case was deferred by the Supreme Court to the lower court, saying that looking at the complex nature of the matter it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case. It is likely that a bench in Varanasi court will conduct the hearing today.

During the hearing of the apex court, the SC bench had also said that the process to ascertain the religious character of a place of worship is not barred under the Places of Worship Act of 1991.